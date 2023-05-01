iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH) is Journey Advisory Group LLC’s 4th Largest Position

Journey Advisory Group LLC lifted its stake in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH – Get Rating) by 0.6% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 65,662 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 422 shares during the quarter. iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF comprises approximately 4.0% of Journey Advisory Group LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest position. Journey Advisory Group LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF were worth $15,883,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. increased its position in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 3.6% in the 4th quarter. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. now owns 1,124 shares of the company’s stock valued at $272,000 after buying an additional 39 shares in the last quarter. Pacific Sun Financial Corp increased its position in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. Pacific Sun Financial Corp now owns 2,964 shares of the company’s stock valued at $650,000 after buying an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. Falcon Wealth Planning increased its position in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 3.0% in the 4th quarter. Falcon Wealth Planning now owns 1,422 shares of the company’s stock valued at $344,000 after buying an additional 41 shares in the last quarter. Lansing Street Advisors increased its position in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. Lansing Street Advisors now owns 4,592 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,007,000 after buying an additional 42 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Affinity Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 4.1% in the 4th quarter. Affinity Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,075 shares of the company’s stock valued at $260,000 after buying an additional 42 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF Stock Up 0.6 %

Shares of IJH traded up $1.61 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $249.81. The stock had a trading volume of 269,642 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,073,287. The company has a market cap of $66.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.24 and a beta of 1.12. iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF has a 52 week low of $217.39 and a 52 week high of $272.95. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $249.26 and a 200 day moving average of $249.24.

iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF Company Profile

Ishares S&P Midcap 400 Index Fund, formerly The iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States mid-cap stocks, as represented by the Standard & Poor’s MidCap 400 (the Underlying Index).

