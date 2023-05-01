iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH) Stock Position Lowered by Harbor Advisory Corp MA

Harbor Advisory Corp MA lessened its position in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH – Get Rating) by 8.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 24,272 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,119 shares during the quarter. iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF makes up about 2.4% of Harbor Advisory Corp MA’s holdings, making the stock its 14th biggest holding. Harbor Advisory Corp MA’s holdings in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF were worth $5,871,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in IJH. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. lifted its position in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 45,583 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,232,000 after acquiring an additional 839 shares in the last quarter. United Bank lifted its position in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 4.6% in the 1st quarter. United Bank now owns 13,304 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,570,000 after acquiring an additional 581 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its position in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 3.1% in the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 63,850 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,134,000 after buying an additional 1,900 shares in the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL lifted its position in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 11.0% in the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 40,013 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,737,000 after buying an additional 3,953 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dakota Wealth Management purchased a new stake in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $569,000.

iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF Stock Up 1.0 %

IJH stock opened at $248.20 on Monday. iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF has a 12-month low of $217.39 and a 12-month high of $272.95. The company has a market cap of $66.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.24 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a 50 day moving average of $249.26 and a two-hundred day moving average of $249.24.

iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF Profile

Ishares S&P Midcap 400 Index Fund, formerly The iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States mid-cap stocks, as represented by the Standard & Poor’s MidCap 400 (the Underlying Index).

