iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR) Shares Acquired by Palisades Hudson Asset Management L.P.

Palisades Hudson Asset Management L.P. increased its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR – Get Rating) by 0.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 107,177 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 870 shares during the quarter. iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF makes up about 5.6% of Palisades Hudson Asset Management L.P.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th biggest holding. Palisades Hudson Asset Management L.P.’s holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF were worth $10,143,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Lansing Street Advisors grew its position in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Lansing Street Advisors now owns 10,881 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,030,000 after purchasing an additional 102 shares during the period. Stonegate Investment Group LLC grew its position in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 4.6% in the 3rd quarter. Stonegate Investment Group LLC now owns 2,342 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $204,000 after purchasing an additional 104 shares during the period. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its position in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 5.9% in the 1st quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 1,888 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $204,000 after purchasing an additional 105 shares during the period. FSB Premier Wealth Management Inc. grew its position in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 3.5% in the 3rd quarter. FSB Premier Wealth Management Inc. now owns 3,066 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $267,000 after purchasing an additional 105 shares during the period. Finally, Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC grew its position in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC now owns 23,303 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,031,000 after purchasing an additional 106 shares during the period.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF Trading Up 0.5 %

NYSEARCA IJR traded up $0.44 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $94.44. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,791,602 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,057,050. The firm has a market capitalization of $65.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.11 and a beta of 1.15. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $96.80 and its 200 day simple moving average is $97.96. iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF has a twelve month low of $86.40 and a twelve month high of $108.24.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF Company Profile

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

