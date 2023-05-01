iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:ITOT) Stake Raised by Keystone Financial Group

Keystone Financial Group raised its position in shares of iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:ITOT – Get Rating) by 4.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 200,535 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 8,890 shares during the quarter. iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF comprises 3.4% of Keystone Financial Group’s portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest holding. Keystone Financial Group’s holdings in iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF were worth $17,005,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $323,903,000. Vantage Financial Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF by 4,111.4% in the third quarter. Vantage Financial Partners LLC now owns 399,156 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,749,000 after acquiring an additional 389,678 shares during the period. Asset Dedication LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $8,921,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF by 209.5% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 120,826 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,196,000 after purchasing an additional 81,788 shares during the period. Finally, Portfolio Solutions LLC grew its holdings in iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF by 126.2% during the 3rd quarter. Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 139,783 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,118,000 after purchasing an additional 77,981 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF alerts:

iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA ITOT traded up $0.08 during trading on Monday, hitting $91.55. The stock had a trading volume of 249,150 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,416,238. The stock has a market capitalization of $41.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.44 and a beta of 1.02. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $89.16 and a 200 day simple moving average of $87.88. iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF has a one year low of $77.44 and a one year high of $96.36.

iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF Company Profile

The iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF (ITOT) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P TMI index. The fund tracks a market cap-weighted index of all common equities listed on the NYSE and the NASDAQ. ITOT was launched on Jan 20, 2004 and is managed by BlackRock.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ITOT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:ITOT – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.