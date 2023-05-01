iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF (NASDAQ:ESGD) Shares Sold by Vista Wealth Management Group LLC

Vista Wealth Management Group LLC cut its holdings in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF (NASDAQ:ESGD – Get Rating) by 83.4% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 4,935 shares of the company’s stock after selling 24,770 shares during the period. Vista Wealth Management Group LLC’s holdings in iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $324,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ESGD. Global Wealth Strategies & Associates purchased a new stake in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $29,000. TD Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $38,000. PrairieView Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF by 61.1% during the 3rd quarter. PrairieView Partners LLC now owns 794 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 301 shares in the last quarter. Finally, HBC Financial Services PLLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $52,000.

Get iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF alerts:

iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF Stock Performance

NASDAQ ESGD traded up $0.06 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $73.85. 54,776 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 418,159. The company has a market capitalization of $7.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.51 and a beta of 0.86. The business’s 50 day moving average is $72.44 and its 200-day moving average is $71.17. iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF has a 1 year low of $54.74 and a 1 year high of $74.11.

About iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF

The iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF (ESGD) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI EAFE Extended ESG Focus index. The fund tracks an index of developed market international companies that have been selected and weighted for positive environmental, social, and governance characteristics. ESGD was launched on Jun 28, 2016 and is managed by BlackRock.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ESGD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF (NASDAQ:ESGD – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.