iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF (NASDAQ:ESGU) Position Lowered by MA Private Wealth

MA Private Wealth lowered its stake in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF (NASDAQ:ESGU – Get Rating) by 19.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 223,635 shares of the company’s stock after selling 53,018 shares during the quarter. iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF comprises 4.6% of MA Private Wealth’s portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest position. MA Private Wealth owned about 0.10% of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF worth $18,953,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of ESGU. US Bancorp DE grew its stake in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF by 31.0% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,651 shares of the company’s stock valued at $168,000 after buying an additional 391 shares in the last quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $222,000. Cibc World Market Inc. grew its stake in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF by 7.6% during the 1st quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 4,376 shares of the company’s stock valued at $444,000 after purchasing an additional 308 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. grew its stake in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF by 5.8% during the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 178,129 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,053,000 after purchasing an additional 9,778 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC grew its stake in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF by 6.8% during the 1st quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 10,063 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,020,000 after purchasing an additional 643 shares in the last quarter.

NASDAQ ESGU traded up $0.05 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $91.58. 115,305 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,849,816. iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF has a 1-year low of $77.28 and a 1-year high of $96.41. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $89.94 and a 200-day simple moving average of $89.29. The company has a market cap of $13.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.83 and a beta of 1.02.

The iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF (ESGU) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Extended ESG Focus index. The fund tracks an index composed of US companies that are selected and weighted for positive environmental, social and governance characteristics. ESGU was launched on Dec 1, 2016 and is managed by BlackRock.

