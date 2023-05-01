iShares Europe ETF (NYSEARCA:IEV) Reaches New 52-Week High at $52.36

Shares of iShares Europe ETF (NYSEARCA:IEV – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week high on Monday . The stock traded as high as $52.36 and last traded at $52.36, with a volume of 18904 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $52.15.

iShares Europe ETF Trading Up 0.0 %

The firm has a market capitalization of $1.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.47 and a beta of 0.92. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $49.69 and a 200-day moving average price of $47.15.

Institutional Trading of iShares Europe ETF

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in shares of iShares Europe ETF by 1,623.9% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,178,950 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,395,000 after purchasing an additional 1,110,560 shares in the last quarter. Karpus Management Inc. lifted its holdings in iShares Europe ETF by 191.3% during the 3rd quarter. Karpus Management Inc. now owns 786,576 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,701,000 after purchasing an additional 516,596 shares during the last quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main boosted its position in iShares Europe ETF by 49.3% in the fourth quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main now owns 1,316,856 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,640,000 after buying an additional 435,072 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in iShares Europe ETF by 3.2% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,111,628 shares of the company’s stock worth $495,095,000 after buying an additional 409,645 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Checchi Capital Advisers LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares Europe ETF by 341.3% during the fourth quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 393,821 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,836,000 after buying an additional 304,577 shares in the last quarter.

About iShares Europe ETF

iShares Europe ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P Europe 350 Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P Europe 350 (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the stocks of companies in the countries, which includes Austria, Belgium, Denmark, Finland, France, Germany, Greece, Ireland, Italy, Luxembourg, the Netherlands, Norway, Portugal, Spain, Sweden, Switzerland and the United Kingdom.

