iShares Expanded Tech-Software Sector ETF (BATS:IGV) Hits New 12-Month High at $297.40

Shares of iShares Expanded Tech-Software Sector ETF (BATS:IGV – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week high on Monday . The company traded as high as $297.40 and last traded at $295.93, with a volume of 661946 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $296.50.

iShares Expanded Tech-Software Sector ETF Price Performance

The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $290.80 and its 200-day moving average price is $274.34. The firm has a market cap of $5.05 billion, a PE ratio of 41.65 and a beta of 1.04.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On iShares Expanded Tech-Software Sector ETF

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. raised its stake in iShares Expanded Tech-Software Sector ETF by 225.4% during the 1st quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 949,834 shares of the company’s stock worth $289,414,000 after acquiring an additional 657,920 shares in the last quarter. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. increased its stake in iShares Expanded Tech-Software Sector ETF by 8.6% in the first quarter. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. now owns 659 shares of the company’s stock valued at $201,000 after purchasing an additional 52 shares during the period. Lindbrook Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares Expanded Tech-Software Sector ETF by 3.2% during the first quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 5,589 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,703,000 after purchasing an additional 173 shares during the last quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Expanded Tech-Software Sector ETF by 15.1% during the first quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 1,605 shares of the company’s stock worth $489,000 after purchasing an additional 210 shares during the period. Finally, Valeo Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in iShares Expanded Tech-Software Sector ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $257,000.

iShares Expanded Tech-Software Sector ETF Company Profile

iShares North American Tech-Software ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P North American Technology-Software Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P North American Technology Software Index (the Underlying Index).

