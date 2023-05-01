iShares iBonds Dec 2028 Term Corporate ETF (NYSEARCA:IBDT) Sees Large Volume Increase

Shares of iShares iBonds Dec 2028 Term Corporate ETF (NYSEARCA:IBDT – Get Rating) saw strong trading volume on Monday . 491,851 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 154% from the previous session’s volume of 193,422 shares.The stock last traded at $24.87 and had previously closed at $25.00.

iShares iBonds Dec 2028 Term Corporate ETF Price Performance

The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $24.70 and its 200 day simple moving average is $24.51.

Institutional Trading of iShares iBonds Dec 2028 Term Corporate ETF

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of IBDT. Capital Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares iBonds Dec 2028 Term Corporate ETF by 15.1% during the 4th quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,090,708 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,493,000 after acquiring an additional 143,242 shares during the period. Lyell Wealth Management LP bought a new position in shares of iShares iBonds Dec 2028 Term Corporate ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $1,883,000. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares iBonds Dec 2028 Term Corporate ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $1,578,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares iBonds Dec 2028 Term Corporate ETF by 29.9% during the 4th quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 195,490 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,748,000 after buying an additional 45,029 shares in the last quarter. Finally, US Bancorp DE lifted its position in shares of iShares iBonds Dec 2028 Term Corporate ETF by 13.2% during the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 288,870 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,872,000 after buying an additional 33,605 shares during the last quarter.

About iShares iBonds Dec 2028 Term Corporate ETF

The iShares iBonds Dec 2028 Term Corporate ETF (IBDT) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a Bloomberg index of USD-denominated, investment-grade corporate bonds maturing between Jan 1 and Dec 15, 2028. IBDT was launched on Sep 18, 2018 and is managed by BlackRock.

