iShares iBonds Dec 2029 Term Treasury ETF (NASDAQ:IBTJ) Short Interest Update

iShares iBonds Dec 2029 Term Treasury ETF (NASDAQ:IBTJ – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 15,900 shares, a decrease of 35.4% from the March 31st total of 24,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 18,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.9 days.
Institutional Trading of iShares iBonds Dec 2029 Term Treasury ETF
An institutional investor recently raised its position in iShares iBonds Dec 2029 Term Treasury ETF stock. Confluence Investment Management LLC increased its stake in iShares iBonds Dec 2029 Term Treasury ETF (NASDAQ:IBTJ – Get Rating) by 4.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 389,647 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 14,885 shares during the quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC owned approximately 13.21% of iShares iBonds Dec 2029 Term Treasury ETF worth $8,638,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
iShares iBonds Dec 2029 Term Treasury ETF Trading Up 0.6 %
IBTJ stock traded up $0.13 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $22.26. 3,562 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 19,091. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $22.20 and a 200 day simple moving average of $21.97. iShares iBonds Dec 2029 Term Treasury ETF has a one year low of $21.03 and a one year high of $23.33.
iShares iBonds Dec 2029 Term Treasury ETF Increases Dividend
About iShares iBonds Dec 2029 Term Treasury ETF
The iShares iBonds Dec 2029 Term Treasury ETF (IBTJ) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the ICE 2029 Maturity US Treasury index. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of US Treasury bonds maturing between January and December 2029. The fund will terminate in December 2029. IBTJ was launched on Feb 25, 2020 and is managed by BlackRock.
