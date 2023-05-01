iShares MSCI All Country Asia ex Japan ETF (NASDAQ:AAXJ) Shares Sold by Edge Capital Group LLC

Edge Capital Group LLC decreased its holdings in iShares MSCI All Country Asia ex Japan ETF (NASDAQ:AAXJ – Get Rating) by 18.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 16,270 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 3,632 shares during the quarter. Edge Capital Group LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI All Country Asia ex Japan ETF were worth $1,054,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Kingfisher Capital LLC purchased a new position in iShares MSCI All Country Asia ex Japan ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $5,253,000. Crescent Grove Advisors LLC acquired a new position in iShares MSCI All Country Asia ex Japan ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $3,945,000. SOL Capital Management CO grew its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI All Country Asia ex Japan ETF by 269.4% during the fourth quarter. SOL Capital Management CO now owns 147,896 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $9,582,000 after purchasing an additional 107,860 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI All Country Asia ex Japan ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $3,989,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI All Country Asia ex Japan ETF by 2.9% in the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 21,408 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,387,000 after purchasing an additional 598 shares during the last quarter.

iShares MSCI All Country Asia ex Japan ETF Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ AAXJ opened at $66.71 on Monday. iShares MSCI All Country Asia ex Japan ETF has a 52-week low of $54.39 and a 52-week high of $73.09. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $66.58 and a 200 day moving average price of $67.83.

iShares MSCI All Country Asia ex Japan ETF Company Profile

iShares MSCI All Country Asia ex Japan ETF (the Fund), formerly The iShares MSCI All Country Asia ex Japan Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, of the MSCI All Country Asia ex Japan Index (the Index).

