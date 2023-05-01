iShares MSCI Chile ETF (BATS:ECH) Reaches New 12-Month Low at $28.14

iShares MSCI Chile ETF (BATS:ECH – Get Rating)’s share price hit a new 52-week low on Monday . The company traded as low as $28.14 and last traded at $28.15, with a volume of 208461 shares. The stock had previously closed at $28.41.

iShares MSCI Chile ETF Trading Down 0.9 %

The business has a 50-day moving average price of $28.27 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $27.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $554.56 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.48 and a beta of 0.94.

Institutional Trading of iShares MSCI Chile ETF

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of iShares MSCI Chile ETF by 39.8% during the 3rd quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 1,789 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 509 shares during the period. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in iShares MSCI Chile ETF by 402.7% in the 3rd quarter. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. now owns 34,307 shares of the company’s stock worth $823,000 after buying an additional 27,482 shares in the last quarter. Korea Investment CORP grew its holdings in iShares MSCI Chile ETF by 22.3% in the 3rd quarter. Korea Investment CORP now owns 173,333 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,160,000 after buying an additional 31,596 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG grew its holdings in iShares MSCI Chile ETF by 113.6% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 180,818 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,339,000 after buying an additional 96,169 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cyndeo Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in iShares MSCI Chile ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,312,000.

iShares MSCI Chile ETF Company Profile

iShares MSCI Chile Capped ETF, formerly iShares MSCI Chile Capped Investable Market Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the MSCI Chile Investable Market Index (the Index). The Index is a free float-adjusted market capitalization index that is designed to measure broad based equity market performance in Chile.

