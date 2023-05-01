iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA) Stock Holdings Increased by Fortress Wealth Group LLC

Fortress Wealth Group LLC boosted its position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA – Get Rating) by 27.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 10,680 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 2,290 shares during the quarter. Fortress Wealth Group LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $701,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Harbor Advisory Corp MA increased its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 10.8% in the fourth quarter. Harbor Advisory Corp MA now owns 27,918 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,833,000 after buying an additional 2,711 shares during the last quarter. Strategic Wealth Partners Group LLC increased its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 15.2% in the fourth quarter. Strategic Wealth Partners Group LLC now owns 240,833 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $15,808,000 after buying an additional 31,852 shares during the last quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 5.6% in the fourth quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 49,179 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,228,000 after buying an additional 2,620 shares during the last quarter. Summit Financial LLC bought a new stake in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $215,000. Finally, Richard W. Paul & Associates LLC bought a new stake in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $1,502,000. 80.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF Trading Up 0.0 %

NYSEARCA:EFA opened at $73.63 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $50.14 billion, a PE ratio of 12.57 and a beta of 0.86. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $70.81 and a 200-day moving average of $67.75. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF has a 52 week low of $54.61 and a 52 week high of $73.85.

About iShares MSCI EAFE ETF

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF, formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund’s investment objective is to seek investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, MSCI EAFE Index (the Index). The Index has been developed by MSCI Inc as an equity benchmark for its international stock performance.

