iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Asia ETF (NASDAQ:EEMA) Stock Holdings Increased by Edge Capital Group LLC

Edge Capital Group LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Asia ETF (NASDAQ:EEMA – Get Rating) by 11.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 26,695 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,700 shares during the period. Edge Capital Group LLC owned 0.36% of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Asia ETF worth $1,690,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. OLD Mission Capital LLC lifted its position in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Asia ETF by 396.3% during the 3rd quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC now owns 243,654 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,983,000 after buying an additional 194,561 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Asia ETF by 19.5% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 133,625 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,868,000 after buying an additional 21,846 shares during the period. Flow Traders U.S. LLC increased its position in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Asia ETF by 167.0% in the third quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC now owns 56,701 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,254,000 after purchasing an additional 35,461 shares during the period. Nicholas Hoffman & Company LLC. boosted its stake in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Asia ETF by 40.1% in the third quarter. Nicholas Hoffman & Company LLC. now owns 22,727 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,304,000 after buying an additional 6,500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Traynor Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Asia ETF in the third quarter valued at about $1,236,000.

Shares of EEMA stock opened at $65.07 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $65.85 and its 200-day moving average price is $66.61. iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Asia ETF has a 12 month low of $53.34 and a 12 month high of $71.93. The firm has a market capitalization of $566.11 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.74 and a beta of 0.69.

The iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Asia ETF (EEMA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI EM Asia Custom Capped index, a market-cap-weighted index of Asian emerging markets firms. EEMA was launched on Feb 8, 2012 and is managed by BlackRock.

