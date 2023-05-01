iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM) Shares Sold by Sentinel Trust Co. LBA

Sentinel Trust Co. LBA cut its position in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM – Get Rating) by 4.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 46,139 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 2,128 shares during the quarter. Sentinel Trust Co. LBA’s holdings in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF were worth $1,748,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $146,000. AMI Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 5.7% in the first quarter. AMI Investment Management Inc. now owns 11,268 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $509,000 after buying an additional 605 shares during the last quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp raised its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 62.5% in the first quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 65,005 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,935,000 after buying an additional 25,000 shares during the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. boosted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 14.5% during the first quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 8,965 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $405,000 after buying an additional 1,135 shares during the period. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 9.3% during the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 892,269 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $40,286,000 after buying an additional 76,229 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.29% of the company’s stock.

EEM traded down $0.07 on Monday, hitting $39.06. 4,775,915 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 34,162,215. iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF has a 12-month low of $33.49 and a 12-month high of $43.23. The company has a 50 day moving average of $38.90 and a 200-day moving average of $38.63. The stock has a market capitalization of $24.41 billion, a PE ratio of 11.00 and a beta of 0.74.

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF, formerly iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Index Fund (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of publicly traded equity securities in global emerging markets, as measured by the MSCI Emerging Markets Index (the Index).

