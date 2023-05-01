iShares MSCI Global Min Vol Factor ETF (BATS:ACWV) Hits New 12-Month High at $99.92

iShares MSCI Global Min Vol Factor ETF (BATS:ACWV – Get Rating)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $99.92 and last traded at $99.67, with a volume of 169341 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $99.63.

iShares MSCI Global Min Vol Factor ETF Stock Up 0.0 %

The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $95.91 and a 200 day simple moving average of $95.43. The company has a market cap of $4.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.64 and a beta of 0.62.

Institutional Trading of iShares MSCI Global Min Vol Factor ETF

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of ACWV. CFM Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI Global Min Vol Factor ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $200,000. Rathbones Group Plc raised its position in iShares MSCI Global Min Vol Factor ETF by 5.8% during the third quarter. Rathbones Group Plc now owns 12,719 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,126,000 after acquiring an additional 698 shares during the last quarter. Asset Dedication LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Global Min Vol Factor ETF in the third quarter valued at about $326,000. WBI Investments Inc. grew its position in shares of iShares MSCI Global Min Vol Factor ETF by 4.6% in the third quarter. WBI Investments Inc. now owns 7,570 shares of the company’s stock valued at $661,000 after purchasing an additional 333 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AdvisorNet Financial Inc increased its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Global Min Vol Factor ETF by 4.9% during the 4th quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 122,806 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,669,000 after purchasing an additional 5,690 shares in the last quarter.

About iShares MSCI Global Min Vol Factor ETF

The iShares MSCI Global Min Vol Factor ETF (ACWV) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks an index of large- and mid-cap global stocks selected and weighted to create a low volatility portfolio. ACWV was launched on Oct 18, 2011 and is managed by BlackRock.

