iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF (BATS:USMV) Sets New 1-Year High at $74.30

iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF (BATS:USMV – Get Rating) shares hit a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $74.30 and last traded at $74.05, with a volume of 9089086 shares. The stock had previously closed at $73.82.

iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF Price Performance

The stock has a market capitalization of $29.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.17 and a beta of 0.75. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $71.92 and a 200 day moving average of $72.09.

Get iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF alerts:

Hedge Funds Weigh In On iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. W.H. Cornerstone Investments Inc. increased its holdings in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. W.H. Cornerstone Investments Inc. now owns 6,480 shares of the company’s stock valued at $477,000 after buying an additional 146 shares in the last quarter. Avaii Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. Avaii Wealth Management LLC now owns 12,017 shares of the company’s stock valued at $874,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Claro Advisors LLC raised its holdings in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. Claro Advisors LLC now owns 7,102 shares of the company’s stock worth $517,000 after purchasing an additional 153 shares during the period. Hutchens & Kramer Investment Management Group LLC boosted its position in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 4.5% during the fourth quarter. Hutchens & Kramer Investment Management Group LLC now owns 3,742 shares of the company’s stock worth $270,000 after purchasing an additional 160 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Strategic Investment Advisors MI grew its holdings in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Strategic Investment Advisors MI now owns 15,106 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,089,000 after purchasing an additional 163 shares during the period.

About iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF

The iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF (USMV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Minimum Volatility (USD) index. The fund tracks an index of US-listed firms selected and weighted to create a low-volatility portfolio subject to various constraints. USMV was launched on Oct 18, 2011 and is managed by BlackRock.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.