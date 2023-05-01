iShares Russell 3000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWV) Shares Acquired by Sentinel Trust Co. LBA

Sentinel Trust Co. LBA grew its stake in shares of iShares Russell 3000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWV – Get Rating) by 1.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 276,389 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,223 shares during the quarter. iShares Russell 3000 ETF comprises approximately 9.5% of Sentinel Trust Co. LBA’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest holding. Sentinel Trust Co. LBA owned about 0.59% of iShares Russell 3000 ETF worth $60,993,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of IWV. RFP Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Russell 3000 ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in iShares Russell 3000 ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Horan Securities Inc. acquired a new position in iShares Russell 3000 ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $36,000. Concord Wealth Partners purchased a new position in iShares Russell 3000 ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $57,000. Finally, Fiduciary Alliance LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Russell 3000 ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $61,000.

Shares of IWV stock traded up $0.64 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $238.60. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 8,372 shares, compared to its average volume of 202,323. The stock has a market cap of $10.87 billion, a PE ratio of 17.53 and a beta of 1.02. iShares Russell 3000 ETF has a 12-month low of $201.82 and a 12-month high of $250.64. The company has a 50 day moving average of $231.83 and a 200 day moving average of $228.60.

About iShares Russell 3000 ETF

iShares Russell 3000 ETF, formerly iShares Russell 3000 Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States equity market, as represented by the Russell 3000 Index (the Index).

