iShares Semiconductor ETF (NASDAQ:SOXX) Position Trimmed by Harbor Advisory Corp MA

Harbor Advisory Corp MA trimmed its holdings in shares of iShares Semiconductor ETF (NASDAQ:SOXX – Get Rating) by 38.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 4,170 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 2,649 shares during the period. Harbor Advisory Corp MA’s holdings in iShares Semiconductor ETF were worth $1,451,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Boston Family Office LLC acquired a new position in iShares Semiconductor ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $241,000. LPL Financial LLC boosted its stake in iShares Semiconductor ETF by 6.9% in the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 154,348 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $53,710,000 after purchasing an additional 9,946 shares during the period. HF Advisory Group LLC acquired a new position in iShares Semiconductor ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $212,000. FourThought Financial Partners LLC acquired a new position in iShares Semiconductor ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $314,000. Finally, Hollencrest Capital Management acquired a new position in iShares Semiconductor ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $65,000.

iShares Semiconductor ETF Stock Performance

iShares Semiconductor ETF stock opened at $412.90 on Monday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $423.31 and a 200 day moving average price of $418.63. iShares Semiconductor ETF has a 52 week low of $287.82 and a 52 week high of $445.34. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.05 and a beta of 1.34.

About iShares Semiconductor ETF

iShares PHLX Semiconductor ETF, formerly iShares PHLX SOX Semiconductor Sector Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States-listed semiconductor stocks as represented by the PHLX Semiconductor Sector Index (the Index).

