iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVE) is Financial Life Advisors’ Largest Position

Financial Life Advisors boosted its position in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVE – Get Rating) by 10.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 165,776 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 15,282 shares during the quarter. iShares S&P 500 Value ETF comprises about 11.1% of Financial Life Advisors’ holdings, making the stock its largest position. Financial Life Advisors owned 0.10% of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF worth $24,049,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Lansing Street Advisors purchased a new position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $26,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new position in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Accurate Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. Atticus Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, Northwest Investment Counselors LLC purchased a new stake in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $37,000.

Get iShares S&P 500 Value ETF alerts:

iShares S&P 500 Value ETF Trading Up 0.2 %

Shares of NYSEARCA IVE traded up $0.27 on Monday, reaching $154.66. 51,980 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 870,296. The company has a 50 day moving average of $150.18 and a 200 day moving average of $148.55. iShares S&P 500 Value ETF has a fifty-two week low of $127.33 and a fifty-two week high of $160.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $24.91 billion, a PE ratio of 15.85 and a beta of 0.94.

iShares S&P 500 Value ETF Profile

iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P 500 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P 500 exhibiting the strongest value characteristics.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IVE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVE – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares S&P 500 Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares S&P 500 Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.