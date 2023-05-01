iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJJ) Sees Large Volume Increase

iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJJ – Get Rating) shares saw unusually-strong trading volume on Monday . Approximately 345,178 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 33% from the previous session’s volume of 513,167 shares.The stock last traded at $102.20 and had previously closed at $101.75.

iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF Stock Performance

The firm’s 50 day moving average is $102.93 and its 200-day moving average is $103.67. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.97 and a beta of 1.17.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Synovus Financial Corp increased its holdings in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF by 8.1% in the 4th quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 6,523 shares of the company’s stock worth $657,000 after acquiring an additional 487 shares in the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV increased its holdings in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF by 5.9% in the 3rd quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 84,169 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,575,000 after acquiring an additional 4,674 shares in the last quarter. Houlihan Financial Resource Group Ltd. purchased a new stake in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF in the 3rd quarter worth $770,000. AE Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF by 101.1% in the 3rd quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 83,888 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,550,000 after acquiring an additional 42,171 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hancock Whitney Corp grew its holdings in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF by 244.0% during the fourth quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp now owns 24,453 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,465,000 after buying an additional 17,344 shares in the last quarter.

About iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF

iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF, formerly iShares S&P MidCap 400 Value Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P MidCap 400 Value Index (the Index). The Value Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P MidCap 400 Index exhibiting the strongest value characteristics.

Featured Articles

