iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF (BATS:ITA) Hits New 12-Month Low at $113.93

iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF (BATS:ITA – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week low on Monday . The company traded as low as $113.93 and last traded at $114.25, with a volume of 683931 shares. The stock had previously closed at $113.96.

iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF Stock Up 0.3 %

The business’s 50 day moving average is $114.66 and its two-hundred day moving average is $111.72. The firm has a market cap of $5.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.00 and a beta of 1.02.

Get iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF alerts:

Hedge Funds Weigh In On iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Accurate Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Worth Asset Management LLC bought a new position in iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF during the first quarter worth $26,000. High Net Worth Advisory Group LLC bought a new position in iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF during the first quarter worth $28,000. Cypress Capital Management LLC WY bought a new position in iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF during the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Finally, Concord Wealth Partners acquired a new stake in iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF in the fourth quarter worth $29,000.

About iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF

iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Aerospace & Defense Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Select Aerospace & Defense Index (the Index).

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.