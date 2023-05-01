IsoEnergy Ltd. (OTCMKTS:ISENF) Short Interest Up 17.9% in April

IsoEnergy Ltd. (OTCMKTS:ISENF – Get Rating) was the target of a large growth in short interest in April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 366,700 shares, a growth of 17.9% from the March 31st total of 311,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 48,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 7.5 days.
IsoEnergy Price Performance
Shares of OTCMKTS ISENF traded down $0.04 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $1.84. 23,754 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 38,808. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $1.98 and its 200-day simple moving average is $2.22. IsoEnergy has a one year low of $1.69 and a one year high of $3.73.
About IsoEnergy
Further Reading
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on IsoEnergy (ISENF)
- Insiders Drive Volatility For Keurig Dr Pepper
- After a 40% Drop, Analysts Remain Bullish on Impinj
- Visa Charges Higher After Better-Than-Expected Q2 Report
- onsemi Puts A Bottom in Chip Stocks, Heads For New Highs
- Can Teladoc Stock Be Resuscitated?
Receive News & Ratings for IsoEnergy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IsoEnergy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.