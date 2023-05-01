IsoEnergy Ltd. (OTCMKTS:ISENF) Short Interest Up 17.9% in April

IsoEnergy Ltd. (OTCMKTS:ISENF – Get Rating) was the target of a large growth in short interest in April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 366,700 shares, a growth of 17.9% from the March 31st total of 311,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 48,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 7.5 days.

IsoEnergy Price Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS ISENF traded down $0.04 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $1.84. 23,754 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 38,808. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $1.98 and its 200-day simple moving average is $2.22. IsoEnergy has a one year low of $1.69 and a one year high of $3.73.

About IsoEnergy

IsoEnergy Ltd. engages in the acquisition, development, evaluation, and exploration of uranium mineral properties. It primarily holds interest in the Larocque East, Geiger, Thorburn Lake, Radio, Hawk, Ranger, and Collins Bay Extension properties in the Athabasca Basin of Saskatchewan, Canada, as well as interests in various other properties.

