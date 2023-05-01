Israel Discount Bank of New York Has $655,000 Stake in Deere & Company (NYSE:DE)

Israel Discount Bank of New York trimmed its position in Deere & Company (NYSE:DE – Get Rating) by 7.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,527 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 124 shares during the quarter. Israel Discount Bank of New York’s holdings in Deere & Company were worth $655,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Altshuler Shaham Ltd acquired a new position in Deere & Company during the third quarter worth $337,686,000. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC grew its holdings in shares of Deere & Company by 16.2% during the third quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC now owns 1,686,779 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $563,198,000 after purchasing an additional 234,811 shares during the last quarter. Mirova US LLC bought a new stake in shares of Deere & Company during the third quarter worth $71,797,000. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Deere & Company by 1.0% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 22,093,821 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $7,376,906,000 after purchasing an additional 208,053 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp lifted its stake in Deere & Company by 185.0% in the first quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 268,202 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $111,427,000 after buying an additional 174,097 shares during the period. 75.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Deere & Company Stock Up 0.7 %

DE stock opened at $380.80 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.76, a current ratio of 2.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $399.24 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $410.48. The company has a market cap of $112.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.02, a P/E/G ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 1.04. Deere & Company has a twelve month low of $283.81 and a twelve month high of $448.40.

Deere & Company Increases Dividend

Deere & Company ( NYSE:DE Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 17th. The industrial products company reported $6.55 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.53 by $1.02. Deere & Company had a return on equity of 41.17% and a net margin of 14.71%. The firm had revenue of $11.40 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.14 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.92 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 33.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Deere & Company will post 30.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 8th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 31st will be paid a dividend of $1.25 per share. This is an increase from Deere & Company’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.20. This represents a $5.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.31%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 30th. Deere & Company’s payout ratio is currently 18.55%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have weighed in on DE. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Deere & Company from $485.00 to $510.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, February 20th. StockNews.com raised Deere & Company from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 18th. Daiwa Capital Markets began coverage on Deere & Company in a research note on Wednesday, March 29th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $440.00 target price on the stock. Sanford C. Bernstein increased their target price on Deere & Company from $364.00 to $398.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 21st. Finally, Argus increased their target price on Deere & Company from $475.00 to $485.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 21st. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $459.86.

About Deere & Company

Deere & Co engages in the manufacture and distribution of equipment used in agriculture, construction, forestry, and turf care. It operates through the following segments: Agriculture and Turf, Construction and Forestry, and Financial Services. The Agriculture and Turf segment focuses on the distribution and manufacture of a full line of agriculture and turf equipment and related service parts.

