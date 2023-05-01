Israel Discount Bank of New York Invests $550,000 in GSK plc (NYSE:GSK)

Israel Discount Bank of New York bought a new stake in GSK plc (NYSE:GSK – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 15,660 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $550,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of GSK. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new position in GSK in the 1st quarter valued at $80,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in GSK by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 241,367 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $10,514,000 after purchasing an additional 5,518 shares in the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in GSK during the 1st quarter worth approximately $467,000. Blair William & Co. IL increased its position in GSK by 3.0% during the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 37,192 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,620,000 after purchasing an additional 1,094 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers grew its position in GSK by 2.4% in the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 62,991 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,744,000 after acquiring an additional 1,453 shares in the last quarter. 13.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get GSK alerts:

GSK Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE GSK opened at $36.03 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47. The business’s 50 day moving average is $35.58 and its two-hundred day moving average is $34.80. The company has a market cap of $73.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.35, a P/E/G ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 0.67. GSK plc has a 12 month low of $28.47 and a 12 month high of $45.38.

GSK Increases Dividend

GSK ( NYSE:GSK Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 1st. The pharmaceutical company reported $0.64 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $8.66 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.30 billion. GSK had a return on equity of 43.27% and a net margin of 47.85%. On average, equities analysts expect that GSK plc will post 3.63 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 19th will be given a dividend of $0.3475 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 18th. This is a boost from GSK’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.34. This represents a $1.39 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.86%. GSK’s payout ratio is currently 16.43%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

GSK has been the topic of several research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on GSK from GBX 1,350 ($16.86) to GBX 1,400 ($17.48) in a research note on Thursday, February 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on GSK in a research report on Sunday, February 26th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded GSK from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 17th. StockNews.com upgraded GSK from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 19th. Finally, Berenberg Bank lifted their price target on GSK from GBX 1,580 ($19.73) to GBX 1,730 ($21.61) in a report on Friday, February 10th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, GSK presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $1,576.88.

About GSK

(Get Rating)

GSK Plc is a healthcare company, which engages in the research, development, and manufacture of pharmaceutical medicines, vaccines, and consumer healthcare products. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Operations, Research and Development, and Consumer Healthcare. The company was founded in 1715 and is headquartered in Middlesex, the United Kingdom.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GSK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for GSK plc (NYSE:GSK – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for GSK Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GSK and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.