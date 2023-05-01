Iteris (NASDAQ:ITI) PT Raised to $7.00

Iteris (NASDAQ:ITI – Get Rating) had its target price increased by Northland Securities from $6.00 to $7.00 in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning, The Fly reports.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. B. Riley upped their price target on Iteris from $3.50 to $4.50 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. EF Hutton Acquisition Co. I upped their price target on Iteris from $5.50 to $6.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Monday, February 6th. StockNews.com downgraded Iteris from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Saturday, April 1st. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Iteris from a d+ rating to a c- rating in a research note on Friday, February 3rd.

Shares of NASDAQ ITI opened at $4.61 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $4.59 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $3.73. Iteris has a one year low of $2.40 and a one year high of $4.96. The company has a market capitalization of $197.17 million, a P/E ratio of -11.53 and a beta of 0.89.

Iteris ( NASDAQ:ITI Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The technology company reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06) by $0.01. Iteris had a negative return on equity of 24.92% and a negative net margin of 11.79%. The firm had revenue of $40.69 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $37.83 million. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Iteris will post -0.29 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Cowen Prime Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Iteris by 18.8% in the 3rd quarter. Cowen Prime Advisors LLC now owns 3,281,200 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $9,745,000 after acquiring an additional 520,380 shares in the last quarter. Private Management Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Iteris by 3.8% in the 3rd quarter. Private Management Group Inc. now owns 2,002,988 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $5,949,000 after buying an additional 73,908 shares in the last quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Iteris in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $362,000. Bouvel Investment Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Iteris by 2.8% in the 1st quarter. Bouvel Investment Partners LLC now owns 279,355 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,310,000 after buying an additional 7,708 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new position in shares of Iteris in the 4th quarter worth approximately $110,000. Institutional investors own 43.19% of the company’s stock.

Iteris, Inc engages in the provision of smart mobility infrastructure management solutions. The firms solutions enable public transportation agencies, municipalities, commercial entities and other transportation infrastructure providers to monitor, visualize, and optimize mobility infrastructure to help ensure roads are safe, travel is efficient, and communities thrive.

