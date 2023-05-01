IVERIC bio (NASDAQ:ISEE) Cut to “Neutral” at Credit Suisse Group

IVERIC bio (NASDAQ:ISEE – Get Rating) was downgraded by research analysts at Credit Suisse Group from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, The Fly reports.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on ISEE. StockNews.com raised shares of IVERIC bio to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, April 21st. Guggenheim cut shares of IVERIC bio from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 price target on shares of IVERIC bio in a research report on Thursday, March 2nd. Wedbush cut shares of IVERIC bio from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut shares of IVERIC bio from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $27.45.

Get IVERIC bio alerts:

IVERIC bio Price Performance

Shares of ISEE stock traded up $5.20 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $38.09. 38,156,075 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,793,762. The company has a market capitalization of $5.22 billion, a PE ratio of -25.06 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a current ratio of 18.63, a quick ratio of 18.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. IVERIC bio has a 12-month low of $8.85 and a 12-month high of $38.25. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $25.32 and its 200-day simple moving average is $22.72.

Insider Buying and Selling

IVERIC bio ( NASDAQ:ISEE Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 1st. The company reported ($0.47) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.37) by ($0.10). During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.29) earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that IVERIC bio will post -1.72 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, COO Keith Westby sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.05, for a total value of $375,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 46,354 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,161,167.70. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other IVERIC bio news, COO Keith Westby sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.05, for a total transaction of $375,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 46,354 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,161,167.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO David Francis Carroll sold 1,829 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.00, for a total transaction of $54,870.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 68,472 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,054,160. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 145,000 shares of company stock worth $4,033,781 in the last three months. 2.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of IVERIC bio

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ISEE. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of IVERIC bio by 563.0% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 541,865 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,120,000 after acquiring an additional 460,137 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in shares of IVERIC bio by 8.1% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 487,001 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,196,000 after buying an additional 36,387 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of IVERIC bio in the first quarter worth approximately $214,000. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of IVERIC bio in the first quarter worth approximately $449,000. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of IVERIC bio by 55.4% in the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 62,622 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,054,000 after buying an additional 22,329 shares during the last quarter.

IVERIC bio Company Profile

(Get Rating)

IVERIC bio, Inc operates as a biopharmaceutical company. The firm engages in discovering, developing and commercializing novel therapeutics to treat ophthalmic diseases, with a focus on age-related and orphan retinal diseases. Its product candidates include Zimura and Gene Therapy. The company was founded by David R.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for IVERIC bio Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IVERIC bio and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.