IVERIC bio (NASDAQ:ISEE) Downgraded by Morgan Stanley to Equal Weight

IVERIC bio (NASDAQ:ISEE – Get Rating) was downgraded by equities researchers at Morgan Stanley from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report released on Monday, The Fly reports.

ISEE has been the subject of a number of other reports. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 price target on shares of IVERIC bio in a research note on Thursday, March 2nd. Wedbush lowered IVERIC bio from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday. B. Riley raised their price target on IVERIC bio from $17.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 21st. StockNews.com upgraded IVERIC bio to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, April 21st. Finally, Guggenheim downgraded IVERIC bio from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, IVERIC bio presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $27.45.

IVERIC bio Trading Up 13.7 %

Shares of ISEE stock opened at $37.40 on Monday. IVERIC bio has a 1 year low of $8.85 and a 1 year high of $37.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 18.63 and a quick ratio of 18.63. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $25.32 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $22.72. The company has a market cap of $5.13 billion, a PE ratio of -24.88 and a beta of 1.10.

Insider Activity

IVERIC bio ( NASDAQ:ISEE Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 1st. The company reported ($0.47) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.37) by ($0.10). During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.29) earnings per share. Research analysts predict that IVERIC bio will post -1.72 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, COO Keith Westby sold 15,000 shares of IVERIC bio stock in a transaction on Friday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.05, for a total value of $375,750.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 46,354 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,161,167.70. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, COO Keith Westby sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.05, for a total transaction of $375,750.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 46,354 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,161,167.70. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO David Francis Carroll sold 1,829 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.00, for a total value of $54,870.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 68,472 shares in the company, valued at $2,054,160. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 145,000 shares of company stock worth $4,033,781. 2.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its stake in IVERIC bio by 14,900.0% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 1,490 shares during the last quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its position in IVERIC bio by 50.2% during the 1st quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 1,843 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 616 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its position in IVERIC bio by 679.5% during the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 8,005 shares of the company’s stock worth $77,000 after acquiring an additional 6,978 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can acquired a new stake in IVERIC bio during the 3rd quarter worth about $85,000. Finally, Money Concepts Capital Corp acquired a new stake in IVERIC bio during the 4th quarter worth about $89,000.

About IVERIC bio

(Get Rating)

IVERIC bio, Inc operates as a biopharmaceutical company. The firm engages in discovering, developing and commercializing novel therapeutics to treat ophthalmic diseases, with a focus on age-related and orphan retinal diseases. Its product candidates include Zimura and Gene Therapy. The company was founded by David R.

Further Reading

