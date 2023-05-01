Jackpot Digital Inc. (OTCMKTS:JPOTF) Short Interest Update

Jackpot Digital Inc. (OTCMKTS:JPOTF – Get Rating) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 20,000 shares, an increase of 33.3% from the March 31st total of 15,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 269,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

OTCMKTS JPOTF remained flat at $0.06 on Friday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 60,000 shares, compared to its average volume of 67,479. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $0.05 and a 200-day moving average price of $0.05. Jackpot Digital has a 12-month low of $0.03 and a 12-month high of $0.08.

Jackpot Digital, Inc engages as a software developer and supplier to the Gaming industry. It focuses on the provision of electronic tables, mobile gaming on cruise ships and hotel industry, and horse racing for fantasy sports industry. The company was founded on May 27, 1980 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

