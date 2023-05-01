Janus Henderson Small Cap Growth Alpha ETF (NASDAQ:JSML) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Janus Henderson Small Cap Growth Alpha ETF (NASDAQ:JSML – Get Rating) saw a large increase in short interest in April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 20,500 shares, an increase of 22.8% from the March 31st total of 16,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 26,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.8 days.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of JSML. Belpointe Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Janus Henderson Small Cap Growth Alpha ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $33,000. Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in Janus Henderson Small Cap Growth Alpha ETF by 12.6% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,596 shares of the company’s stock valued at $115,000 after purchasing an additional 291 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE grew its position in Janus Henderson Small Cap Growth Alpha ETF by 275.5% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,054 shares of the company’s stock valued at $118,000 after purchasing an additional 1,507 shares during the last quarter. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Janus Henderson Small Cap Growth Alpha ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $123,000. Finally, IFG Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in Janus Henderson Small Cap Growth Alpha ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $210,000.

Janus Henderson Small Cap Growth Alpha ETF Price Performance

Shares of Janus Henderson Small Cap Growth Alpha ETF stock opened at $48.27 on Monday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $49.05 and a 200 day moving average of $50.54. The firm has a market cap of $106.19 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.60 and a beta of 1.28. Janus Henderson Small Cap Growth Alpha ETF has a 1 year low of $43.07 and a 1 year high of $55.31.

Janus Henderson Small Cap Growth Alpha ETF Cuts Dividend

Janus Henderson Small Cap Growth Alpha ETF Company Profile

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 6th. Investors of record on Monday, April 3rd were paid a $0.038 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 31st. This represents a $0.15 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.31%.

The Janus Henderson Small Cap Growth Alpha ETF (JSML) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Janus Small Cap Growth Alpha index. The fund tracks a market cap-weighted index of US small cap stocks selected by fundamental measures of growth, profitability and capital efficiency. Weighting relies on the actively-managed Janus Venture Fund.

