Japan Airlines Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:JAPSY) Short Interest Up 18.2% in April

Japan Airlines Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:JAPSY – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 14,300 shares, a growth of 18.2% from the March 31st total of 12,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 39,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.4 days.

Shares of JAPSY traded up $0.05 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $9.61. 22,730 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 32,105. The company has a market cap of $6.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.81 and a beta of 0.55. Japan Airlines has a fifty-two week low of $7.69 and a fifty-two week high of $10.66. The company has a quick ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $9.51 and its 200 day moving average is $9.71.

Japan Airlines Co, Ltd. engages in scheduled and non-scheduled air transport, aerial work, and aircraft maintenance services. It operates through the Air Transport and Others segments. The Air Transport segment engages in air transport business, airport passenger service, ground handling service, maintenance service, cargo service, passenger transport service and airport area business.

