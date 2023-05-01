Japan Airlines Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:JAPSY) Short Interest Up 18.2% in April

Japan Airlines Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:JAPSY – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 14,300 shares, a growth of 18.2% from the March 31st total of 12,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 39,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.4 days.
Japan Airlines Price Performance
Shares of JAPSY traded up $0.05 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $9.61. 22,730 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 32,105. The company has a market cap of $6.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.81 and a beta of 0.55. Japan Airlines has a fifty-two week low of $7.69 and a fifty-two week high of $10.66. The company has a quick ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $9.51 and its 200 day moving average is $9.71.
About Japan Airlines
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Japan Airlines (JAPSY)
- Insiders Drive Volatility For Keurig Dr Pepper
- After a 40% Drop, Analysts Remain Bullish on Impinj
- Visa Charges Higher After Better-Than-Expected Q2 Report
- onsemi Puts A Bottom in Chip Stocks, Heads For New Highs
- Can Teladoc Stock Be Resuscitated?
Receive News & Ratings for Japan Airlines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Japan Airlines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.