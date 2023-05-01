Japan Airport Terminal Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:JTTRY) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

Japan Airport Terminal Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:JTTRY – Get Rating) saw a significant drop in short interest in the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,000 shares, a drop of 9.1% from the March 31st total of 2,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 20.0 days.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, CLSA lowered shares of Japan Airport Terminal from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 18th.

Japan Airport Terminal Price Performance

JTTRY remained flat at $24.80 during mid-day trading on Monday. Japan Airport Terminal has a fifty-two week low of $17.83 and a fifty-two week high of $26.60. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $24.27 and its 200-day simple moving average is $23.59.

Japan Airport Terminal Company Profile

Japan Airport Terminal Co, Ltd. engages in the management and operation of airport passenger terminal buildings. It operates through the following segments: Facilities Management, Merchandise Sales, and Food and Beverages. The Facilities Management segment deals with passenger terminal management, real estate rental, parking lot operations, and passenger services.

