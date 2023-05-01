Japan Post Holdings Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:JPHLF) Short Interest Update

Japan Post Holdings Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:JPHLF – Get Rating) saw a large increase in short interest in the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,346,400 shares, an increase of 36.5% from the March 31st total of 986,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1,035.7 days.

Japan Post Stock Performance

Shares of JPHLF stock remained flat at $8.14 during midday trading on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $8.48 and a 200 day moving average of $7.86. Japan Post has a 12-month low of $6.52 and a 12-month high of $8.96.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Japan Post from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 17th.

Japan Post Company Profile

Japan Post Holdings Co, Ltd. provides postal, banking, and insurance services in Japan. The company engages in the postal, banking counter, and insurance counter operations; sale of documentary stamps, petroleum, and catalog products; operations consigned by local government entities; and provision of other bank, and life and non-life insurance agency services.

