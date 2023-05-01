Japan Tobacco Inc. (OTCMKTS:JAPAY) Short Interest Update

Japan Tobacco Inc. (OTCMKTS:JAPAY – Get Rating) saw a large drop in short interest in April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 45,300 shares, a drop of 23.1% from the March 31st total of 58,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 66,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.7 days.

Japan Tobacco Stock Down 1.4 %

JAPAY stock traded down $0.16 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $10.70. 16,700 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 49,254. The company has a market capitalization of $38.52 billion, a PE ratio of 12.02 and a beta of 0.39. The company has a current ratio of 1.78, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $10.39 and a 200 day simple moving average of $10.01. Japan Tobacco has a twelve month low of $7.85 and a twelve month high of $10.90.

About Japan Tobacco

Japan Tobacco, Inc engages in the manufacture and sale of tobacco, pharmaceutical and processed food products. It operates through the following divisions: Japanese Domestic Tobacco, International Tobacco, Pharmaceutical, and Processed Food. The Japanese Domestic segment deals with the production and sale of tobacco products in domestic areas.

