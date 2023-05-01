Jefferies Financial Group Trims Cenovus Energy (TSE:CVE) Target Price to C$33.00

Cenovus Energy (TSE:CVE – Get Rating) (NYSE:CVE) had its price target reduced by stock analysts at Jefferies Financial Group from C$35.00 to C$33.00 in a research note issued on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports. Jefferies Financial Group’s price objective points to a potential upside of 46.60% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other analysts have also commented on CVE. BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on Cenovus Energy from C$27.00 to C$26.00 in a report on Thursday. TD Securities reduced their target price on Cenovus Energy from C$30.00 to C$29.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “focus stock” rating on shares of Cenovus Energy in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. ATB Capital dropped their price target on Cenovus Energy from C$36.00 to C$31.00 in a research note on Monday, April 17th. Finally, Veritas Investment Research restated a “buy” rating on shares of Cenovus Energy in a research note on Friday, February 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$31.93.

Get Cenovus Energy alerts:

Cenovus Energy Stock Down 1.0 %

CVE stock traded down C$0.23 on Monday, reaching C$22.51. 2,414,960 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,021,119. Cenovus Energy has a one year low of C$19.90 and a one year high of C$31.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 42.20, a current ratio of 1.55 and a quick ratio of 1.00. The company has a market cap of C$42.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.09 and a beta of 2.93. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of C$23.87 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$25.29.

Insider Buying and Selling at Cenovus Energy

Cenovus Energy ( TSE:CVE Get Rating ) (NYSE:CVE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 16th. The company reported C$0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.64 by C($0.25). The company had revenue of C$14.06 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$13.07 billion. Research analysts anticipate that Cenovus Energy will post 3.2532189 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Senior Officer Norrie Carson Ramsay acquired 2,000 shares of Cenovus Energy stock in a transaction on Monday, March 13th. The shares were bought at an average cost of C$24.28 per share, for a total transaction of C$48,560.00. In other news, Senior Officer Norrie Carson Ramsay purchased 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 13th. The stock was bought at an average price of C$24.28 per share, with a total value of C$48,560.00. Also, Director Alex Pourbaix purchased 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 16th. The shares were purchased at an average price of C$21.36 per share, for a total transaction of C$534,000.00. Insiders have purchased a total of 97,000 shares of company stock worth $2,309,090 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 30.83% of the company’s stock.

About Cenovus Energy

(Get Rating)

Cenovus Energy Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, produces, and markets crude oil, natural gas liquids, and natural gas in Canada, the United States, and the Asia Pacific region. The company operates through Oil Sands, Conventional, Offshore, Canadian Manufacturing, U.S. Manufacturing, and Retail segments.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Cenovus Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cenovus Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.