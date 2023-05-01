Jet Protocol Trading Down 0.2% This Week (JET)

Jet Protocol (JET) traded up 0.3% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 13:00 PM ET on May 1st. Jet Protocol has a market capitalization of $17.90 million and approximately $145,621.75 worth of Jet Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Jet Protocol has traded 0.2% lower against the US dollar. One Jet Protocol token can now be bought for about $0.0105 or 0.00000037 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Jet Protocol alerts:

Toncoin (TON) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.15 or 0.00007606 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $7.61 or 0.00026935 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $5.63 or 0.00019928 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $5.15 or 0.00018231 BTC.

Sourceless (STR) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0211 or 0.00000075 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded 8.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00001102 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded down 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $28,228.67 or 0.99894492 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0313 or 0.00000111 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0299 or 0.00000106 BTC.

About Jet Protocol

JET is a token. It launched on March 31st, 2021. Jet Protocol’s total supply is 1,700,000,000 tokens. Jet Protocol’s official website is jetprotocol.io. The official message board for Jet Protocol is forum.jetprotocol.io. Jet Protocol’s official Twitter account is @jetprotocol. The Reddit community for Jet Protocol is https://reddit.com/r/jetprotocol and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Jet Protocol Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Jet Protocol (JET) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the Solana platform. Jet Protocol has a current supply of 1,700,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Jet Protocol is 0.01056349 USD and is up 0.45 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 7 active market(s) with $146,209.36 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://jetprotocol.io.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Jet Protocol directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Jet Protocol should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Jet Protocol using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Jet Protocol Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Jet Protocol and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.