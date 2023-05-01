JMP Securities Cuts Cloudflare (NYSE:NET) Price Target to $60.00

Cloudflare (NYSE:NET – Get Rating) had its price target lowered by JMP Securities from $90.00 to $60.00 in a report issued on Friday, The Fly reports.

Several other equities analysts also recently commented on the company. William Blair reiterated an outperform rating on shares of Cloudflare in a research note on Wednesday, April 19th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $77.00 price target on shares of Cloudflare in a research report on Wednesday, March 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Cloudflare from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Friday, February 10th. Mizuho upped their price objective on shares of Cloudflare from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Friday, February 10th. Finally, KeyCorp lifted their target price on shares of Cloudflare from $59.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Friday, February 10th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Cloudflare currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $61.88.

Cloudflare Stock Down 21.0 %

NET stock opened at $47.05 on Friday. Cloudflare has a 1-year low of $37.37 and a 1-year high of $97.82. The stock has a market cap of $15.54 billion, a P/E ratio of -79.75 and a beta of 1.02. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $59.18 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $52.95. The company has a current ratio of 4.74, a quick ratio of 4.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.30.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Cloudflare ( NYSE:NET Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 9th. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.09). The company had revenue of $274.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $274.29 million. Cloudflare had a negative net margin of 18.05% and a negative return on equity of 25.65%. Analysts expect that Cloudflare will post -0.31 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CFO Thomas J. Seifert sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.49, for a total transaction of $967,350.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 61,355 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,956,783.95. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, CFO Thomas J. Seifert sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.49, for a total value of $967,350.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 61,355 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,956,783.95. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Matthew Prince sold 52,384 shares of Cloudflare stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.55, for a total value of $3,695,691.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 396,007 shares of company stock valued at $24,475,748 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 15.99% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Cloudflare by 131,133.8% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 6,073,501 shares of the company’s stock valued at $274,583,000 after purchasing an additional 6,068,873 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Cloudflare during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $124,592,000. Marshall Wace LLP grew its holdings in shares of Cloudflare by 4,672.6% in the fourth quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 2,644,109 shares of the company’s stock worth $119,540,000 after purchasing an additional 2,588,707 shares during the last quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. increased its stake in shares of Cloudflare by 6.5% in the fourth quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 26,335,438 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,190,625,000 after buying an additional 1,610,191 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Cloudflare by 5.8% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 25,299,971 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,399,341,000 after buying an additional 1,398,081 shares during the last quarter. 69.97% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Cloudflare

CloudFlare, Inc operates as a cloud services provider that delivers a range of services to businesses worldwide. The company offers an integrated cloud-based security solution to secure a range of combination of platforms, including public cloud, private cloud, on-premise, software-as-a-service applications, and IoT devices.

