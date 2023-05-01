JMP Securities Trims Ares Capital (NASDAQ:ARCC) Target Price to $20.00

Ares Capital (NASDAQ:ARCC – Get Rating) had its price objective reduced by JMP Securities from $23.00 to $20.00 in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning, The Fly reports.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Wells Fargo & Company cut Ares Capital from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $20.00 to $18.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on Ares Capital from $21.00 to $20.50 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. StockNews.com cut Ares Capital from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. Finally, Citigroup raised their target price on Ares Capital from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $19.86.

Ares Capital Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ ARCC opened at $18.48 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.44 and a beta of 1.01. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $18.36 and its 200 day simple moving average is $18.83. Ares Capital has a 52-week low of $16.53 and a 52-week high of $21.02.

Ares Capital Dividend Announcement

Ares Capital ( NASDAQ:ARCC Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The investment management company reported $0.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.59 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $618.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $633.13 million. Ares Capital had a return on equity of 12.04% and a net margin of 29.33%. The business’s revenue was up 40.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.41 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Ares Capital will post 2.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 15th will be paid a $0.48 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 14th. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 10.39%. Ares Capital’s payout ratio is presently 150.00%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Ares Capital

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ARCC. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its stake in Ares Capital by 5.5% during the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 5,731,498 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $105,861,000 after acquiring an additional 299,544 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP increased its stake in Ares Capital by 174.6% during the fourth quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 4,535,836 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $83,777,000 after acquiring an additional 2,883,828 shares during the period. Confluence Investment Management LLC increased its stake in Ares Capital by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC now owns 4,528,922 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $83,649,000 after acquiring an additional 63,596 shares during the period. Enstar Group LTD increased its stake in Ares Capital by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. Enstar Group LTD now owns 4,087,705 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $75,500,000 after acquiring an additional 76,610 shares during the period. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc increased its stake in Ares Capital by 6.3% during the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 3,806,105 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $70,280,000 after acquiring an additional 224,553 shares during the period. 32.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Ares Capital

(Get Rating)

See Also

