JOANN Inc. (NASDAQ:JOAN) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

JOANN Inc. (NASDAQ:JOAN – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest during the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,600,000 shares, a drop of 12.8% from the March 31st total of 2,980,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 210,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 12.3 days.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have weighed in on JOAN. Loop Capital dropped their price objective on JOANN from $4.00 to $2.00 in a report on Friday, March 24th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on JOANN from $3.00 to $2.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 24th. Telsey Advisory Group reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and issued a $2.50 price objective on shares of JOANN in a report on Friday, March 24th. Finally, Bank of America dropped their price objective on JOANN from $3.50 to $1.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 27th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, JOANN currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $2.75.

JOANN Trading Up 0.6 %

Shares of NASDAQ JOAN traded up $0.01 during trading on Monday, reaching $1.74. The company had a trading volume of 11,022 shares, compared to its average volume of 209,824. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $2.24 and its 200-day moving average price is $3.53. JOANN has a 12 month low of $1.42 and a 12 month high of $11.55. The stock has a market cap of $71.57 million, a P/E ratio of -0.35 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a quick ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 24.54.

Insiders Place Their Bets

JOANN ( NASDAQ:JOAN Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, March 23rd. The company reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.33 by ($0.28). JOANN had a negative net margin of 9.05% and a negative return on equity of 99.95%. The business had revenue of $692.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $675.50 million. As a group, research analysts expect that JOANN will post -1.26 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CFO Scott Sekella purchased 27,700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 14th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $1.59 per share, for a total transaction of $44,043.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief financial officer now owns 78,754 shares in the company, valued at approximately $125,218.86. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 71.10% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in JOAN. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of JOANN in the third quarter worth approximately $93,000. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC bought a new position in shares of JOANN in the third quarter worth $95,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in shares of JOANN by 22.2% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 16,595 shares of the company’s stock worth $129,000 after buying an additional 3,014 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers raised its position in shares of JOANN by 50.3% in the second quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 16,061 shares of the company’s stock worth $124,000 after buying an additional 5,376 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in JOANN during the second quarter valued at about $91,000. 91.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About JOANN

JOANN Inc operates as a specialty retailer of sewing and fabrics, and arts and crafts category products in the United States. Its products in sewing category include cotton fabrics; warm fabrics, such as fleece and flannel fabrics; home decorating and utility fabrics and accessories; fashion and sportswear fabrics; special occasion fabrics; seasonally themed and licensed fabric designs; and sewing construction supplies comprising cutting implements, threads, zippers, trims, tapes, pins, elastic, and buttons, as well as patterns for sewing projects.

Featured Stories

