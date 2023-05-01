John Hancock Premium Dividend Fund (NYSE:PDT) Short Interest Up 14.6% in April

John Hancock Premium Dividend Fund (NYSE:PDT – Get Rating) saw a significant growth in short interest in the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 207,600 shares, a growth of 14.6% from the March 31st total of 181,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 122,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.7 days.

John Hancock Premium Dividend Fund Price Performance

Shares of PDT traded up $0.02 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $12.70. 136,552 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 71,372. John Hancock Premium Dividend Fund has a twelve month low of $11.71 and a twelve month high of $16.30. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $12.57 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $13.13.

John Hancock Premium Dividend Fund Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 28th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 13th were issued a $0.0975 dividend. This represents a $1.17 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.21%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, April 12th.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

John Hancock Premium Dividend Fund Company Profile

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new position in shares of John Hancock Premium Dividend Fund in the second quarter valued at approximately $84,000. Elequin Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of John Hancock Premium Dividend Fund in the fourth quarter valued at $140,000. Wolverine Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of John Hancock Premium Dividend Fund in the fourth quarter valued at $144,000. Money Concepts Capital Corp acquired a new stake in shares of John Hancock Premium Dividend Fund in the fourth quarter valued at $146,000. Finally, Cassaday & Co Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of John Hancock Premium Dividend Fund in the fourth quarter valued at $165,000. 5.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

John Hancock Premium Dividend Fund is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by John Hancock Investment Management LLC. It is co-managed by John Hancock Asset Management. The fund invests in the public equity markets of the United States. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors, with an emphasis on the utilities sector.

