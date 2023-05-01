Journey Advisory Group LLC Buys 1,705 Shares of Norfolk Southern Co. (NYSE:NSC)

Journey Advisory Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Norfolk Southern Co. (NYSE:NSC – Get Rating) by 40.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,883 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,705 shares during the quarter. Journey Advisory Group LLC’s holdings in Norfolk Southern were worth $1,450,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in NSC. Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Norfolk Southern by 18.3% during the 3rd quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 7,647,054 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $1,603,203,000 after acquiring an additional 1,181,936 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its stake in Norfolk Southern by 216.8% in the 3rd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,044,472 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $218,973,000 after purchasing an additional 714,737 shares during the period. Cohen & Steers Inc. boosted its stake in Norfolk Southern by 63.2% in the 3rd quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 1,324,376 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $277,655,000 after purchasing an additional 512,626 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its stake in Norfolk Southern by 169.4% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 225,384 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $64,284,000 after purchasing an additional 141,733 shares during the period. Finally, Credit Suisse AG boosted its stake in Norfolk Southern by 30.7% in the 3rd quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 583,713 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $122,374,000 after purchasing an additional 137,065 shares during the period. 72.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:NSC traded up $2.67 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $205.70. 231,599 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,639,822. The company has a current ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $210.91 and its 200-day moving average is $231.54. Norfolk Southern Co. has a 12-month low of $196.33 and a 12-month high of $265.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $46.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.74, a P/E/G ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 1.29.

Norfolk Southern ( NYSE:NSC Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The railroad operator reported $3.32 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.15 by $0.17. Norfolk Southern had a return on equity of 25.76% and a net margin of 23.40%. The business had revenue of $3.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.11 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.93 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 7.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Norfolk Southern Co. will post 13.4 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, May 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 5th will be paid a $1.35 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 4th. This represents a $5.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.63%. Norfolk Southern’s payout ratio is 41.51%.

NSC has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Wolfe Research upgraded Norfolk Southern from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $255.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 21st. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on Norfolk Southern from $221.00 to $210.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Norfolk Southern from $177.00 to $174.00 in a research note on Friday. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on Norfolk Southern from $285.00 to $275.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 26th. Finally, Bank of America lowered their target price on Norfolk Southern from $272.00 to $269.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 14th. Fifteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $240.30.

Norfolk Southern Corp. is a transportation company, which engages in the rail transportation of raw materials, intermediate products, and finished goods. The company also transports overseas freight through several Atlantic and Gulf Coast ports. Its services include property leases and sales, wire line or pipeline and fiber optics projects, access property, managing private crossings, promoting businesses with signboards, and natural resource management.

