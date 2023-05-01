Journey Advisory Group LLC Has $1.11 Million Stake in Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE:ROK)

Journey Advisory Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE:ROK – Get Rating) by 27.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,323 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 925 shares during the period. Journey Advisory Group LLC’s holdings in Rockwell Automation were worth $1,113,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. MinichMacGregor Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Rockwell Automation during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Rockwell Automation during the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. Arlington Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Rockwell Automation by 215.6% during the fourth quarter. Arlington Partners LLC now owns 142 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 97 shares during the last quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management acquired a new position in Rockwell Automation during the second quarter worth $29,000. Finally, BDO Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Rockwell Automation by 103.8% during the third quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 163 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 83 shares during the last quarter. 77.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Rockwell Automation alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts recently commented on ROK shares. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on shares of Rockwell Automation from $245.00 to $238.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 13th. Oppenheimer upped their target price on Rockwell Automation from $278.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 24th. Barclays upped their target price on Rockwell Automation from $250.00 to $262.00 in a report on Friday. Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating and set a $335.00 target price on shares of Rockwell Automation in a report on Tuesday, February 14th. Finally, Mizuho boosted their target price on shares of Rockwell Automation from $260.00 to $270.00 in a report on Friday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $265.88.

Rockwell Automation Stock Performance

Rockwell Automation stock traded up $1.07 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $284.48. The company had a trading volume of 263,730 shares, compared to its average volume of 710,761. The firm has a market cap of $32.65 billion, a PE ratio of 24.95, a PEG ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 1.81 and a quick ratio of 0.69. Rockwell Automation, Inc. has a one year low of $190.08 and a one year high of $309.36. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $284.17 and a 200 day moving average of $271.33.

Rockwell Automation (NYSE:ROK – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 27th. The industrial products company reported $3.01 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.60 by $0.41. Rockwell Automation had a return on equity of 42.15% and a net margin of 15.82%. The firm had revenue of $2.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.09 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.66 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Rockwell Automation, Inc. will post 11.98 earnings per share for the current year.

Rockwell Automation Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 12th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 15th will be issued a $1.18 dividend. This represents a $4.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.66%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 12th. Rockwell Automation’s dividend payout ratio is 41.55%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Rockwell Automation

In other Rockwell Automation news, SVP Tessa M. Myers sold 4,534 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $290.49, for a total value of $1,317,081.66. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 1,206 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $350,330.94. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Rockwell Automation news, CFO Nicholas C. Gangestad sold 1,975 shares of Rockwell Automation stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $294.25, for a total value of $581,143.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 7,757 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,282,497.25. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Tessa M. Myers sold 4,534 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $290.49, for a total transaction of $1,317,081.66. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 1,206 shares in the company, valued at $350,330.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 10,730 shares of company stock valued at $3,112,032 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.64% of the company’s stock.

Rockwell Automation Profile

(Get Rating)

Rockwell Automation, Inc engages in the provision of industrial automation and information services. It operates through the following segments: Intelligent Devices, Software and Control, and Lifecycle Services. The Intelligent Devices segment combines a portfolio of smart products that create the foundation of an agile, resilient, and sustainable production system.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Rockwell Automation Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rockwell Automation and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.