Journey Advisory Group LLC Has $2.51 Million Stock Position in Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ)

Journey Advisory Group LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ – Get Rating) by 10.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 30,476 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 3,534 shares during the period. Journey Advisory Group LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF were worth $2,514,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Vista Wealth Management Group LLC raised its stake in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 11.7% during the fourth quarter. Vista Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 38,663 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,189,000 after buying an additional 4,035 shares during the last quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Real Estate ETF during the fourth quarter worth $5,276,000. Bleakley Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Real Estate ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $765,000. Horan Capital Advisors LLC. increased its stake in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 11.1% in the fourth quarter. Horan Capital Advisors LLC. now owns 3,802 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $314,000 after purchasing an additional 381 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Virginia Wealth Management Group Inc. bought a new stake in Vanguard Real Estate ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $1,374,000.

Vanguard Real Estate ETF Stock Up 0.0 %

VNQ traded up $0.01 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $83.31. The company had a trading volume of 1,224,563 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,688,382. Vanguard Real Estate ETF has a 52 week low of $74.66 and a 52 week high of $104.54. The company has a market capitalization of $33.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.40 and a beta of 0.87. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $82.83 and its 200 day moving average price is $84.45.

Vanguard Real Estate ETF Company Profile

Vanguard REIT ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund invests in stocks issued by real estate investment trusts (REITs), companies that purchase office buildings, hotels, and other real property. It tracks the return of the MSCI US RIT Index, a gauge of real estate stocks. The Vanguard Group, Inc provides investment advisory services to the Fund.

