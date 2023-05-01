Journey Advisory Group LLC Has $2.66 Million Stock Position in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN)

Journey Advisory Group LLC grew its position in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN – Get Rating) by 7.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 16,088 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 1,059 shares during the period. Journey Advisory Group LLC’s holdings in Texas Instruments were worth $2,658,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in TXN. Core Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Texas Instruments by 993.8% in the 3rd quarter. Core Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 175 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 159 shares in the last quarter. My Personal CFO LLC bought a new stake in Texas Instruments in the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Mendota Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in Texas Instruments in the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Texas Instruments in the 4th quarter valued at $36,000. Finally, Luken Investment Analytics LLC bought a new stake in Texas Instruments during the 4th quarter worth about $36,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.12% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Texas Instruments from $150.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 23rd. UBS Group dropped their target price on shares of Texas Instruments from $185.00 to $175.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. Bank of America dropped their target price on shares of Texas Instruments from $205.00 to $195.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. Mizuho upped their target price on shares of Texas Instruments from $159.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 25th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Texas Instruments in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $179.57.

Texas Instruments Price Performance

Texas Instruments Dividend Announcement

Shares of NASDAQ TXN traded up $0.26 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $167.46. 975,134 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,120,972. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 3.77 and a current ratio of 5.17. The company has a market cap of $152.00 billion, a PE ratio of 18.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 1.04. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $175.80 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $172.64. Texas Instruments Incorporated has a 1-year low of $144.46 and a 1-year high of $186.30.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 16th. Investors of record on Monday, May 8th will be given a dividend of $1.24 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 5th. This represents a $4.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.96%. Texas Instruments’s dividend payout ratio is 55.73%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Mark A. Blinn sold 3,068 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $181.69, for a total transaction of $557,424.92. Following the sale, the director now owns 11,773 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,139,036.37. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Mark A. Blinn sold 3,068 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $181.69, for a total value of $557,424.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 11,773 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,139,036.37. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Ahmad Bahai sold 1,200 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $176.67, for a total transaction of $212,004.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 30,357 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,363,171.19. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.54% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Texas Instruments Profile

Texas Instruments Incorporated engages in the design and manufacture of semiconductors. It operates through Analog and Embedded Processing segments. The Analog segment includes semiconductors change real-world signals, such as sound, temperature, pressure or images, by conditioning them, amplifying them and often converting them to a stream of digital data that can be processed by other semiconductors, such as embedded processors.

Featured Articles

