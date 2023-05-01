Journey Advisory Group LLC Increases Stake in Ameriprise Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AMP)

Journey Advisory Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Ameriprise Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AMP – Get Rating) by 8.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 4,397 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 335 shares during the quarter. Journey Advisory Group LLC’s holdings in Ameriprise Financial were worth $1,369,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in AMP. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Ameriprise Financial by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 10,073 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,136,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its holdings in shares of Ameriprise Financial by 3.1% in the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 123,272 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $31,059,000 after purchasing an additional 3,688 shares in the last quarter. Greenleaf Trust boosted its stake in Ameriprise Financial by 38.1% during the third quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 4,551 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,147,000 after buying an additional 1,255 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its stake in Ameriprise Financial by 3.2% during the third quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 5,776 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,456,000 after buying an additional 181 shares during the period. Finally, Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Ameriprise Financial during the third quarter worth $209,000. 81.66% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research analysts have commented on AMP shares. UBS Group lifted their price objective on shares of Ameriprise Financial from $355.00 to $370.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 9th. Argus lifted their price objective on shares of Ameriprise Financial from $340.00 to $392.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 31st. StockNews.com raised shares of Ameriprise Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, April 24th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Ameriprise Financial from $360.00 to $338.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 12th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on shares of Ameriprise Financial from $400.00 to $385.00 in a research note on Thursday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $349.70.

Shares of AMP stock traded up $2.22 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $307.34. 53,527 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 605,348. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $311.64 and its 200-day moving average is $317.65. The company has a market cap of $32.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.59, a P/E/G ratio of 0.64 and a beta of 1.46. The company has a current ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43. Ameriprise Financial, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $219.99 and a fifty-two week high of $357.46.

Ameriprise Financial (NYSE:AMP – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The financial services provider reported $7.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.21 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $3.74 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.69 billion. Ameriprise Financial had a return on equity of 77.32% and a net margin of 15.41%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $5.98 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Ameriprise Financial, Inc. will post 30 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 19th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 8th will be issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.13%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 5th. Ameriprise Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 27.43%.

In other Ameriprise Financial news, EVP Heather J. Melloh sold 769 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $352.87, for a total value of $271,357.03. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 3,033 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,070,254.71. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Ameriprise Financial news, EVP Heather J. Melloh sold 769 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $352.87, for a total value of $271,357.03. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 3,033 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,070,254.71. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO James M. Cracchiolo sold 39,343 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $352.08, for a total transaction of $13,851,883.44. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 157,103 shares in the company, valued at $55,312,824.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 57,982 shares of company stock valued at $20,441,165 over the last ninety days. 0.73% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Ameriprise Financial, Inc operates as a holding company. The firm provides financial planning, asset management and insurance services to individuals, businesses and institutions. It operates through the following business segments: Advice & Wealth Management, Asset Management, Retirement & Protection Solutions, and Corporate & Other.

