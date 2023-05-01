Journey Advisory Group LLC Raises Stock Holdings in U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB)

Journey Advisory Group LLC raised its stake in shares of U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB – Get Rating) by 2.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 45,098 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,078 shares during the quarter. Journey Advisory Group LLC’s holdings in U.S. Bancorp were worth $1,967,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Fiduciary Group LLC bought a new stake in U.S. Bancorp during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,012,000. Keystone Financial Group lifted its position in U.S. Bancorp by 3.5% during the fourth quarter. Keystone Financial Group now owns 11,879 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $518,000 after purchasing an additional 406 shares during the last quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in U.S. Bancorp by 25.7% during the fourth quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 48,685 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,123,000 after purchasing an additional 9,958 shares during the last quarter. Bleakley Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in U.S. Bancorp during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,654,000. Finally, Vaughan David Investments LLC IL lifted its position in U.S. Bancorp by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. Vaughan David Investments LLC IL now owns 633,284 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $27,618,000 after purchasing an additional 17,205 shares during the last quarter. 71.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on USB shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $60.00 to $52.00 in a report on Friday, January 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $52.50 to $45.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 10th. Argus lowered their price objective on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $63.00 to $58.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 20th. Citigroup lowered their price objective on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $54.00 to $39.00 in a report on Thursday, April 20th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price objective on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $41.00 to $37.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 19th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $50.35.

Insider Transactions at U.S. Bancorp

U.S. Bancorp Trading Down 0.9 %

In other U.S. Bancorp news, Director Alan B. Colberg bought 10,000 shares of U.S. Bancorp stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 21st. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $34.14 per share, with a total value of $341,400.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 10,050 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $343,107. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

U.S. Bancorp stock traded down $0.30 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $33.98. 6,384,748 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 13,838,315. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 0.80 and a quick ratio of 0.80. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $38.44 and its 200 day moving average price is $42.62. The firm has a market capitalization of $52.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.12, a P/E/G ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 0.93. U.S. Bancorp has a 52-week low of $31.26 and a 52-week high of $53.37.

U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 19th. The financial services provider reported $1.04 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.13 by ($0.09). The business had revenue of $7.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.14 billion. U.S. Bancorp had a return on equity of 16.70% and a net margin of 19.21%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 28.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.99 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that U.S. Bancorp will post 4.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

U.S. Bancorp Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 31st were given a $0.48 dividend. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.65%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 30th. U.S. Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is presently 51.06%.

About U.S. Bancorp

U.S. Bancorp operates as a bank holding company, which offers financial services including lending and depository services, cash management, foreign exchange and trust and investment management. The firm also offers mortgage, refinance, auto, boat and RV loans, credit lines, credit card services, merchant, bank, checking and savings accounts, debit cards, online and mobile banking, ATM processing, mortgage banking, insurance, brokerage and leasing services.

