JPMorgan Chase & Co. Boosts Wizz Air (LON:WIZZ) Price Target to GBX 3,750

Wizz Air (LON:WIZZ – Get Rating) had its target price increased by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from GBX 3,600 ($44.96) to GBX 3,750 ($46.83) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the company. Citigroup raised Wizz Air to a neutral rating in a research report on Monday, April 24th. Bank of America reissued a buy rating and issued a GBX 3,600 ($44.96) price target on shares of Wizz Air in a research note on Wednesday, April 12th. Barclays set a GBX 2,450 ($30.60) price target on Wizz Air in a research note on Friday, March 31st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a GBX 3,150 ($39.34) price objective on Wizz Air in a research report on Tuesday, January 24th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of GBX 3,516.43 ($43.92).

WIZZ opened at GBX 3,021 ($37.73) on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1,502.39, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.82. The stock has a market capitalization of £3.12 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -399.60. The business has a 50-day moving average of GBX 2,749.21 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 2,434.09. Wizz Air has a 12 month low of GBX 1,320 ($16.49) and a 12 month high of GBX 3,314 ($41.39).

Wizz Air Holdings Plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides passenger air transportation services on scheduled short-haul and medium-haul point-to-point routes in Europe and the Middle East. As of June 08, 2022, it operated a fleet of 154 aircraft that offered services for approximately 1000 routes from 194 airports in 51 countries.

