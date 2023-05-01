JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JEPI) Shares Acquired by Fortress Wealth Group LLC

Fortress Wealth Group LLC raised its position in shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JEPI – Get Rating) by 57.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 121,140 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 44,084 shares during the period. JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF makes up approximately 4.6% of Fortress Wealth Group LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th biggest position. Fortress Wealth Group LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF were worth $6,601,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Pin Oak Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC raised its position in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF by 59.4% during the fourth quarter. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC now owns 864 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 322 shares in the last quarter. Bellevue Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF during the fourth quarter worth $54,000. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF by 172.3% during the fourth quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 1,092 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,000 after buying an additional 691 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Heritage Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF during the third quarter worth $62,000.

Get JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF alerts:

JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:JEPI opened at $55.01 on Monday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $53.97 and a 200-day moving average of $54.52. The company has a market capitalization of $24.76 billion, a PE ratio of 21.55 and a beta of 0.62. JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF has a 52-week low of $49.92 and a 52-week high of $59.38.

JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF Company Profile

The JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF (JEPI) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 index. The fund is an actively-managed fund that invests in large-cap US stocks and equity-linked notes (ELNs). It seeks to provide similar returns as the S&P 500 Index with lower volatility and monthly income.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JEPI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JEPI – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.