JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JPST) Shares Bought by Sentinel Trust Co. LBA

Sentinel Trust Co. LBA lifted its stake in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JPSTGet Rating) by 178.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 155,800 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 99,800 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF comprises about 1.2% of Sentinel Trust Co. LBA’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 14th largest position. Sentinel Trust Co. LBA’s holdings in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF were worth $7,810,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. LPL Financial LLC boosted its holdings in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 46.5% during the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 9,260,570 shares of the company’s stock worth $464,232,000 after buying an additional 2,938,666 shares in the last quarter. Grimes & Company Inc. boosted its stake in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 19.8% during the 4th quarter. Grimes & Company Inc. now owns 6,968,493 shares of the company’s stock worth $349,331,000 after acquiring an additional 1,151,261 shares in the last quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 4.8% in the 4th quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,952,925 shares of the company’s stock worth $296,332,000 after acquiring an additional 270,902 shares during the period. Arcus Capital Partners LLC increased its stake in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 94.4% in the 4th quarter. Arcus Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,180,448 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,176,000 after purchasing an additional 573,154 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Spire Wealth Management raised its holdings in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 9.7% during the fourth quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 1,169,412 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,623,000 after purchasing an additional 103,739 shares during the last quarter.

JPST traded down $0.20 during trading on Monday, reaching $50.15. 968,060 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,654,740. JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF has a 1 year low of $49.99 and a 1 year high of $50.40. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $50.27 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $50.21.

The JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (JPST) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund is an actively managed fund that aims to maximize income and preserve capital using USD-denominated debt securities with an effective duration of one year or less. JPST was launched on May 17, 2017 and is managed by JPMorgan Chase.

