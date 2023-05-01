Kardex Holding AG (OTCMKTS:KRDXF) Short Interest Update

Kardex Holding AG (OTCMKTS:KRDXF – Get Rating) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 7,900 shares, a growth of 16.2% from the March 31st total of 6,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently ∞ days.

Kardex Stock Performance

Shares of KRDXF stock remained flat at $215.73 during trading hours on Monday. Kardex has a 12 month low of $139.88 and a 12 month high of $229.99. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $202.71 and its 200-day simple moving average is $176.80.

About Kardex

Kardex Holding AG engages in the provision of intralogistics solutions and supplying automated storage solutions and material handling systems. It operates under the Kardex Remstar and Kardex Mlog segments. The Kardex Remstar segment is involved in developing, producing, and maintaining dynamic storage and retrieval systems.

